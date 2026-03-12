Supervised and preference-based fine-tuning techniques have become popular for aligning large language models (LLMs) with user intent and correctness criteria. However, real-world training data often exhibits spurious correlations -- arising from biases, dataset artifacts, or other "shortcut" features -- that can compromise a model's performance or generalization. In this paper, we systematically evaluate three post-training algorithms -- Supervised Fine-Tuning (SFT), Direct Preference Optimization (DPO), and KTO (Kahneman-Tversky Optimization) -- across a diverse set of synthetic tasks and spuriousness conditions. Our tasks span mathematical reasoning, constrained instruction-following, and document-grounded question answering. We vary the degree of spurious correlation (10% vs. 90%) and investigate two forms of artifacts: "Feature Ambiguity" and "Distributional Narrowness." Our results show that the models often but not always degrade under higher spuriousness. The preference-based methods (DPO/KTO) can demonstrate relative robustness in mathematical reasoning tasks. By contrast, SFT maintains stronger performance in complex, context-intensive tasks. These findings highlight that no single post-training strategy universally outperforms in all scenarios; the best choice depends on the type of target task and the nature of spurious correlations.