Although recent Large Language Models (LLMs) have shown rapid improvement on reasoning benchmarks in English, the evaluation of such LLMs’ multilingual reasoning capability across diverse languages and cultural contexts remains limited. Existing multilingual reasoning benchmarks are typically constructed by translating existing English reasoning benchmarks, biasing these benchmarks towards reasoning problems with context in English language/cultures. In this work, we introduce the Multilingual Native Reasoning Challenge (MultiNRC), a benchmark designed to assess LLMs on more than 1,000 native, linguistic and culturally grounded reasoning questions written by native speakers in French, Spanish, and Chinese. MultiNRC covers four core reasoning categories: language-specific linguistic reasoning, wordplay & riddles, cultural/tradition reasoning, and math reasoning with cultural relevance. For cultural/tradition reasoning and math reasoning with cultural relevance, we also provide English equivalent translations of the multilingual questions by manual translation from native speakers fluent in English. This set of English equivalents can provide a direct comparison of LLM reasoning capacity in other languages vs. English on the same reasoning questions. We systematically evaluate current 14 leading LLMs covering most LLM families on MultiNRC and its English equivalent set. The results show that (1) current LLMs are still not good at native multilingual reasoning, with none scoring above 50% on MultiNRC; (2) LLMs exhibit distinct strengths and weaknesses in handling linguistic, cultural, and logical reasoning tasks; (3) Most models perform substantially better in math reasoning in English compared to in original languages (+10%), indicating persistent challenges with culturally grounded knowledge.