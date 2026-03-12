Benchmarking parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT) techniques for large language models, evaluating their performance across different datasets, and offering a framework for optimal adaptation.

Abstract: As foundation models continue to exponentially scale in size, efficient methods of adaptation become increasingly critical. Parameter-efficient fine-tuning (PEFT), a recent class of techniques that require only modifying a small percentage of the model parameters, is currently the most popular method for adapting large language models (LLMs). Several PEFT techniques have recently been proposed with varying tradeoffs. We provide a comprehensive and uniform benchmark of various PEFT techniques across a representative LLM, the FLAN-T5 model, and evaluate model performance across different data scales of classification and generation datasets. Based on this, we provide a framework for choosing the optimal fine-tuning techniques given the task type and data availability. Contrary to popular belief, we also empirically prove that PEFT techniques converge slower than full tuning in low data scenarios, and posit the amount of data required for PEFT methods to both perform well and converge efficiently. Lastly, we further optimize these PEFT techniques by selectively choosing which parts of the model to train, and find that these techniques can be applied with significantly fewer parameters while maintaining and even improving performance.

