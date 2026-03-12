[Jobs]

Open research positions at Scale Labs. Join us in advancing AI through rigorous evaluation and research.

03.11.2026

AI Infrastructure Engineer, Core Infrastructure

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

AI Infrastructure Engineer, Model Serving Platform

San Francisco, CA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Machine Learning Research Engineer, GenAI Applied ML

San Francisco, CA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Machine Learning Research Scientist / Engineer, Reasoning

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Machine Learning Research Scientist / Research Engineer, Post-Training

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Manager, Machine Learning Research Scientist, GenAI

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

ML Research Engineer, ML Systems

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Staff Machine Learning Research Scientist/ Engineer, Agents

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Staff Machine Learning Research Scientist, LLM Evals

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

03.11.2026

Tech Lead/Manager, Machine Learning Research Scientist- LLM Evals

San Francisco, CA; Seattle, WA; New York, NY

